Fiers is slightly behind the other projected members of the Athletics starting rotation due to what manager Bob Melvin has described as a minor back issue, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics have rolled out their projected starting pitchers very deliberately thus far this spring, but this news seems to confirm Fiers' lack of game action hasn't been entirely by design. It's not necessarily surprising to learn a 35-year-old pitcher who's been through the rigors of 10 big-league seasons is enduring a bit of a back issue in spring, however, and there presently doesn't appear to be any concerns regarding Fiers' availability for the start of the regular season.