Athletics' Mike Fiers: Delivers quality start
Fiers didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Astros, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over 6.2 innings while striking out three.
The right-hander kept Houston's bats quiet through six innings, but Fiers stumbled in the seventh before getting the hook, costing him a shot at his fifth win. He still wraps up an impressive May with a 2.56 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB through 31.2 innings, and he'll look to keep things rolling in his next start Thursday, on the road against the Angels.
