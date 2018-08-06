Athletics' Mike Fiers: Dished to A's
Fiers (shin) was traded from the Tigers to the Athletics on Monday in exchange for two players to be named later or cash considerations.
With the A's fighting for a playoff spot, the team decided to go out and acquire Fiers to help bolster its depleted rotation for the stretch run. After posting an unsightly 5.22 ERA with the Astros in 2017, Fiers has bounced back with a solid 3.48 ERA through 21 starts with the Tigers this season. Since the start of July, the 33-year-old owns an impressive 2.10 ERA across six starts (34.1 innings). He exited his most recent start with a shin contusion, and while the injury isn't expected to be anything overly serious, it leaves the date for his Oakland debut up in the air. Jeremy Bleich was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot for Fiers.
More News
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Shin X-rays negative•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Exits with shin contusion•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Extends quality start streak to six•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Stifles Boston for fifth straight quality start•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Looks sharp again in Saturday's win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...