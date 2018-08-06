Fiers (shin) was traded from the Tigers to the Athletics on Monday in exchange for two players to be named later or cash considerations.

With the A's fighting for a playoff spot, the team decided to go out and acquire Fiers to help bolster its depleted rotation for the stretch run. After posting an unsightly 5.22 ERA with the Astros in 2017, Fiers has bounced back with a solid 3.48 ERA through 21 starts with the Tigers this season. Since the start of July, the 33-year-old owns an impressive 2.10 ERA across six starts (34.1 innings). He exited his most recent start with a shin contusion, and while the injury isn't expected to be anything overly serious, it leaves the date for his Oakland debut up in the air. Jeremy Bleich was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot for Fiers.