Athletics' Mike Fiers: Dominant over eight innings
Fiers (15-4) allowed only two hits over eight scoreless innings, striking out five and earning the win in Friday's 8-0 victory over the Rangers.
Fiers' durability was in question after he left his previous start with nerve irritation in his arm, but it didn't seem to bother the right-hander in this start. Fiers threw 65 of his 95 pitches for strikes and erased the only two hits with a double play and a pickoff. Prior to Friday, the 34-year-old had allowed 16 runs over his previous 7.2 innings. Fiers has a 3.91 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 122 strikeouts in 179.2 innings this season. He lines up to face the Mariners on Thursday for likely his final start of the year.
