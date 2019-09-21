Play

Fiers (15-4) allowed only two hits over eight scoreless innings, striking out five and earning the win in Friday's 8-0 victory over the Rangers.

Fiers' durability was in question after he left his previous start with nerve irritation in his arm, but it didn't seem to bother the right-hander in this start. Fiers threw 65 of his 95 pitches for strikes and erased the only two hits with a double play and a pickoff. Prior to Friday, the 34-year-old had allowed 16 runs over his previous 7.2 innings. Fiers has a 3.91 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 122 strikeouts in 179.2 innings this season. He lines up to face the Mariners on Thursday for likely his final start of the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories