Fiers fired four shutout innings in a Cactus League win over the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing one hit and no walks while recording four strikeouts.

Fiers gave up only a second-inning single during the stellar outing, one in which Chris Haft of MLB.com reports the veteran right-hander reached his stated goal of 60 pitches. Fiers earned praise from manager Bob Melvin for how effective he was with his entire four-pitch arsenal, which consists of a fastball, curveball, cutter and changeup. The strong showing was a welcome sight for Fiers, who'd allowed five earned runs on four hits and three walks across two innings in his previous Cactus League start against the Reds on Saturday.

