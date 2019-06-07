Athletics' Mike Fiers: Earns fifth win
Fiers (5-3) picked up the win Thursday after holding the Angels to three runs on seven hits and no walks with five strikeouts through six innings.
The right-hander bested the Angels for the second time this season to improve his career record against them to 5-4 over 11 starts. In what was overall a solid outing, Fiers did get himself into some trouble in the fourth inning by allowing three consecutive singles to load the bases. Brian Goodwin then hit a sacrifice fly to get the Angels on the board. Fiers also surrendered his third career home run via a two-run shot to Mike Trout in the fifth, but that would be the final damage of the night. The 33-year-old has been on fire lately, allowing three runs or fewer over eight consecutive starts. He'll carry a 4.78 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 49:19 K:BB into a Tuesday matchup against Tampa Bay.
