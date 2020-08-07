Fiers (1-0) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Rangers.

Fiers worked through the first four innings under little duress, allowing only one hit and one walk. However, he wore down as the start went along, surrendering one run in the fifth and sixth frames and two in the seventh. Fiers has not been particularly effective through three starts, striking out only five batters across 16 innings while racking up a 5.63 ERA. He'll look to get on track in his next outing, currently projected for Tuesday at the Angels.