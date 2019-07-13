Fiers (9-3) pitched 7.2 scoreless innings, allowing only eight hits and a walk while striking out four to earn the win in Friday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

Fiers picked up right where he left off at the end of the first half of the season, tossing his ninth consecutive quality start and his longest outing since a no-hitter on May 7. Since his no-hitter, he has lowered his ERA from 5.48 to 3.61, with a 1.11 WHIP and 74:31 K:BB on the year. Few pitchers are better than Fiers right now, and he'll look to keep it rolling versus the Twins on Thursday.