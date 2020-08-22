Fiers (3-1) picked up the win Friday after holding the Angels to three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three across 5.1 innings.

Facing the Angels for the third time this season, Fiers finally notched the win. The right-hander started off strong, blanking the Halos until the fifth inning, when he gave up a leadoff double to David Fletcher, a walk to Tommy La Stella and an RBI single to Anthony Rendon. After hitting Anthony Benboom with a pitch and allowing a single to Andrelton Simmons in the sixth, Fiers was pulled to turn things over to J.B. Wendelken, who allowed both of his baserunners to score. The 35-year-old will carry an undesirable 5.81 ERA and 1.55 WHIP into a Wednesday matchup at Texas.