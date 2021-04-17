Fiers (hip) threw 77 pitches in a scrimmage game against Giants minor leaguers at the Athletics' alternate training site Thursday and may need just one more rehab start before joining the rotation, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Having come out of Thursday's outing without setbacks, Fiers is being lined up to throw about 90 pitches in another scrimmage game Tuesday at the alternate site. If he passes that test as well, manager Bob Melvin confirmed "we'll look to do something" with respect to a possible activation. Fiers' eventual season debut could result in Cole Irvin, who has a 7.45 ERA through his first two starts, transitioning to a long-relief role.