Fiers (hip) hasn't experienced any setbacks while he builds his arm up for the regular season according to Athletics head trainer Nick Paparesta, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Paparesta gave his update regarding Fiers on Thursday, noting the veteran right-hander "was able to get his innings in on Monday" during a simulated game at the alternate training site and adding he'd be repeating that process again soon. The Athletics remain encouraged by Fiers' setback-free rehabilitation process thus far, but he'll likely require at least a couple of more outings before being deemed ready for regular-season action.