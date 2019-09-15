Fiers left his start Saturday against the Rangers with an apparent arm injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manager Bob Melvin and a team trainer came out to check on Fiers' forearm early in the second inning, though he stayed in the game initially. That proved to be an unwise decision, as he gave up a homer and a walk to the next two batters before leaving the game. His velocity dipped by up to five mph before he was forced to exit. The veteran wound up allowing three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one in just 1.2 innings of work, his second start in a row where he failed to get out of the second inning. The nature and severity of his injury are not yet clear.