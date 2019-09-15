Manager Bob Melvin said Sunday that he expects Fiers (arm) to make his upcoming start during next weekend's home series with the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Fiers exited his start Saturday in Texas with nerve irritation in his right arm, but the Athletics' initial examinations of the 34-year-old apparently didn't reveal anything too concerning. He'll be sent in for further evaluation Monday when the Athletics return to Oakland, but the prevailing belief is that he's just dealing with a minor stinger and will be able to make his next turn through the rotation. Thanks to an off day Thursday, the Athletics -- who already have a six-man rotation in place -- would have sufficient coverage if Fiers is forced to miss a turn.