Fiers (elbow) will be shut down for a couple of weeks, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Fiers was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right elbow Saturday, and he's dealing with an old ligament injury that now has some fluid built up. As a result, the right-hander will be shut down from throwing to allow it to fully heal. It's not yet clear who could take Fiers' spot in the rotation.