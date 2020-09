Fiers (4-2) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in five innings in a loss to the Padres on Sunday.

Fiers didn't allow a homer in the contest, but the Athletics never led after Jake Cronenworth's RBI double put the Padres ahead in the fourth inning. The 35-year-old Fiers has a 4.93 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB across 42 innings this season. He'll look to bounce back Friday in a road start versus the Rangers.