Athletics' Mike Fiers: Fans eight in team debut
Fiers allowed one run on four hits while striking out eight over 5.1 innings in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.
It was a strong debut with his new team for Fiers, as he was perfect through the first four innings and matched a season-high with eight punchouts. While Wednesday's outing wasn't technically a quality start, it continues the 33-year-old's hot stretch dating back to June; over his last eight starts, Fiers is working to a sparkling 1.93 ERA with 37:8 K:BB across 46.2 innings. On the year, he'll take a 3.40 ERA and 1.21 WHIP into Tuesday's tilt against the Mariners.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...