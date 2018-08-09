Fiers allowed one run on four hits while striking out eight over 5.1 innings in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.

It was a strong debut with his new team for Fiers, as he was perfect through the first four innings and matched a season-high with eight punchouts. While Wednesday's outing wasn't technically a quality start, it continues the 33-year-old's hot stretch dating back to June; over his last eight starts, Fiers is working to a sparkling 1.93 ERA with 37:8 K:BB across 46.2 innings. On the year, he'll take a 3.40 ERA and 1.21 WHIP into Tuesday's tilt against the Mariners.