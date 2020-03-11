Fiers, who allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk across five innings in a Cactus League loss to the Royals on Tuesday, feels sufficiently tuned up at this point in spring, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "I feel good at this point," Fiers said. "I could start the season in my next start and feel like I would be fine."

The veteran right-hander allowed a solo home run to Nicky Lopez on his third pitch, but he was largely effective the rest of the way while working up to 74 pitches, 57 of which found the strike zone. Gallegos reports Fiers was particularly consistent in getting ahead of hitters, throwing first-pitch strikes to 16 of 22 batters. Fiers will likely work up to approximately 90 pitches in a start versus the Padres on Sunday, and he remains in contention with Frankie Montas for an Opening Day start. "A lot of strikes with all his pitches and that's what you want to see right now," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He's getting a better feel at this point in time. He threw his curveball for a strike, his cutter, his changeup. Pretty similar to his last time out."