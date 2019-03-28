Athletics' Mike Fiers: Gets first win of season
Fiers (1-1) picked up the win against the Angels on Thursday, giving up just one hit and no runs over six innings, striking out two and walking three in a 4-0 victory for the Athletics.
Fiers was roughed up by the Mariners for five earned runs in his first start of the season, but he was able to bounce back and lock down the Angels with this strong effort and grab his first win of the season. The 33-year-old righty is slated to take the mound next against a tough Red Sox lineup on Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...