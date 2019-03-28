Fiers (1-1) picked up the win against the Angels on Thursday, giving up just one hit and no runs over six innings, striking out two and walking three in a 4-0 victory for the Athletics.

Fiers was roughed up by the Mariners for five earned runs in his first start of the season, but he was able to bounce back and lock down the Angels with this strong effort and grab his first win of the season. The 33-year-old righty is slated to take the mound next against a tough Red Sox lineup on Tuesday.