Fiers gave up six runs on seven hits with four walks while striking out two through 1.2 innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Sunday.

It was a short outing for Fiers as he gave up six runs in only 1.2 innings with the biggest blow coming from a three-run home run by Aledmys Diaz. It has been feast-or-famine for the right-hander as he has two scoreless outings sandwiched between a poor first outing and this six-run performance. Fiers will make his next start Friday against the Rangers at Global Life Park at Arlington.