Athletics' Mike Fiers: Gets hit hard
Fiers gave up six runs on seven hits with four walks while striking out two through 1.2 innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Sunday.
It was a short outing for Fiers as he gave up six runs in only 1.2 innings with the biggest blow coming from a three-run home run by Aledmys Diaz. It has been feast-or-famine for the right-hander as he has two scoreless outings sandwiched between a poor first outing and this six-run performance. Fiers will make his next start Friday against the Rangers at Global Life Park at Arlington.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...