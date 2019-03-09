The Athletics named Fiers as their starter for the March 20 season opener versus the Mariners in Japan, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics are lacking in high-end rotation options, so it's not too surprising that Fiers will lead things off for the team in 2019 after emerging as Oakland's top starter when he came over in a trade-deadline deal with Detroit last summer. In his 10 outings (nine starts) with the Athletics, Fiers went 5-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 1.06 WHIP, though he did serve up 12 home runs in 53 frames. The long ball has plagued Fiers throughout his career, though his flyball tendencies are mitigated to some extent in Oakland's spacious home park.