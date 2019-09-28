Athletics' Mike Fiers: Goes five innings in no-decision
Fiers allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Friday night.
This was another step forward for Fiers after a brutal stretch from mid-August to mid-September in which he gave up 12 homers in 24.1 innings. In his final two regular-season starts, Fiers allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with nine strikeouts over 13 innings. Overall, he ranks top 10 among qualified American League starters in wins, innings, ERA and WHIP, but it probably won't be enough to get him the start in the Wild Card Game over lefty Sean Manaea.
