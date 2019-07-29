Athletics' Mike Fiers: Goes six innings in no-decision
Fiers allowed two runs on four hits and four walks over six innings Sunday, striking out six during his no-decision in the win over Texas.
Fiers clearly didn't have his best stuff Sunday, needing 110 pitches while walking four batters, but still managed to turn in a decent performance. He left in line for a victory before the bullpen had a small meltdown during the Rangers' three-run eighth inning. He ends a solid July going 1-0 while allowing eight earned runs over 33.2 innings this month. Fiers will carry a 3.50 ERA into next Sunday's home start against the Cardinals.
