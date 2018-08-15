Athletics' Mike Fiers: Grabs eighth win
Fiers (8-6) got the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out six over six innings against the Mariners.
Fiers allowed a run in the first and a solo homer to Cameron Maybin in the fifth inning, but he was otherwise in command once again Tuesday. The 33-year-old was lifted after just 78 pitches (57 strikes), but that was still enough to notch a quality start for the seventh time in nine outings. He's been on a roll sine June 27, working to a 2.05 ERA and 42:8 K:BB over 52.2 innings in that span, and now that he's on a contending team should see a few more opportunities to rack up wins. He'll get the Rangers at home on Monday next.
