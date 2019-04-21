Fiers (2-2) took the loss in Saturday's 10-1 rout at the hands of the Blue Jays, coughing up six runs on nine hits over 3.1 innings while striking out four.

Two of the hits by Toronto left the yard, as Rowdy Tellez and Brandon Drury went back-to-back in the fourth inning to help send Fiers to the showers. The right-hander will take an ugly 8.28 ERA and 20:10 K:BB through 25 innings into his next start, a road rematch with the Jays on Friday.