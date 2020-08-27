Fiers (4-1) was charged with one unearned run on three hits over six innings in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday. He struck out seven and walked two.

The right-hander established a new season high with the seven punchouts -- Fiers had not fanned more than four in a start prior to Wednesday. His velocity is down, but Fiers is once again outpitching his peripherals, though this time with a 4.86 ERA compared to a 3.90 mark last year. It's not a skill set that inspires much confidence, but the team context is a big plus in his favor. Fiers currently lines up for a road start in Seattle next week and potentially a second start (vs. SD) if there are no changes to the A's schedule.