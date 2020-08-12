Fiers (1-1) took the loss against the Angels on Tuesday, pitching 3.2 innings and allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two.

Fiers escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and appeared to settle down with back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the next two frames, but the right-hander was lifted in a disastrous fourth inning in which he allowed all five of the runs scored against him. He did little to fool Angels hitters in the short start, inducing only four swinging strikes and allowing a season-high three home runs. Fiers will carry a 6.86 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled to take place at Arizona on Monday.