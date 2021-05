Fiers was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right elbow Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Fiers gave up five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two in 3.1 innings Thursday, and he's now apparently dealing with an elbow injury. It's not yet clear how much time he could miss or whether he'll have a spot in the rotation once he returns. Right-hander Burch Smith (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.