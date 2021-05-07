Fiers (0-2) allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks while fanning two across 3.1 innings Thursday against the Blue Jays. He was tagged with the loss.

The 35-year-old looked decent in his first start of the season, but the wheels came off here and couldn't even get out of the fourth inning after giving up two home runs. It's been just two starts, but Fiers will have to turn things around quickly if he wants to stick in the rotation for an extended period. As things stand now, he's tabbed to start next week on the road against the Red Sox.