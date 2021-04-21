Athletics manager Bob Melvin indicated that Fiers (hip) felt good Tuesday after making what was likely his final rehab start before returning from the 10-day injured list, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "We'll see where we go...He's going to have four more days of rest so we won't have to make a decision until then," Melvin said, when asked what role Fiers would fill upon being activated.

Fiers is presumably stretched out enough to start games for Oakland, but it's unclear if the club plans to have him fill a spot in the rotation, or if he'll head to the bullpen in a long-relief role. While Fiers has been on the mend, Cole Irvin has stepped in as the fifth starter. Irvin was roughed up for eight runs in 9.2 innings over his first two outings, but he made a more compelling case to stick around in the rotation after striking out six and walking none over six shutout frames in his most recent start Saturday against the Tigers.