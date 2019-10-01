Fiers was included on the roster for Wednesday's American League Wild Card Game against the Rays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The right-hander has struggled over five starts in September, recording an ERA of 7.84 and a 1.45 WHIP over 20.2 innings pitched. Despite the recent struggles, Fiers will be available on four days' rest against the Rays' lineup filled with left-handers. Sean Manaea will receive the start for the Athletics, but Fiers will be available out of the bullpen if Manaea struggles.