Athletics' Mike Fiers: Misses out on eighth win
Fiers allowed one run on four hits over six innings in a no-decision against the Ray on Saturday. He struck out two and walked three.
Fiers exited the game in line to earn his eighth win of the year, but the bullpen promptly surrendered the one-run lead after his exit. The 34-year-old had a rough first month of the season with an 8.28 ERA, but he's given up only 19 runs (18 earned) across his last 10 starts, covering 63.1 innings. Fiers' next turn through the rotation is set for Thursday versus the Angels.
