Athletics' Mike Fiers: MRI clean, next start set
Fiers (arm) relayed Wednesday that his recent MRI came back clean and that he's set to make his next scheduled start Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The news has steadily been trending up throughout the week with respect to Fiers, and Tuesday's successful 35-pitch bullpen session offered some tangible evidence that the nerve irritation which had forced him from Saturday's start had significantly subsided. However, a clean MRI offers yet another layer of assurance that the right-hander's issues may have only been temporary. Fiers therefore lines up to take his scheduled turn against the Rangers on Friday.
