Athletics' Mike Fiers: Next start possibly abbreviated
Fiers (arm) is slated to make his next start Friday against the Rangers, but he may be on a lower pitch count than normal due to Jesus Luzardo's availability out of the bullpen, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Fiers' clean MRI on Wednesday cemented his availability for Friday's turn, a start that had been in question after nerve irritation in his throwing arm led to his early exit last Saturday versus the Rangers. However, this latest report lends credence to the notion Fiers will still be on a pitch count, albeit for reasons unrelated to his arm issue. With Luzardo's arm well conditioned to work multiple innings, Fiers may be set to work five or fewer frames by design against Texas.
