Fiers (hip) is likely to conduct his next throwing session at the Athletics' alternate training site in Stockton soon, the Associated Press reports.

Fiers threw a simulated game Wednesday as he continues to prepare for what he and the Athletics hope is a late-April season debut. The veteran right-hander never had an opportunity to pitch during Cactus League play, so he presumably has plenty of work to do in building up his arm for a normal workload.