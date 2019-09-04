Fiers didn't factor into the decision against the Angels on Tuesday, giving up four earned runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out four and walking two as the Athletics eventually prevailed 7-5.

Fiers pitched reasonably well, but a pair of solo home runs he yielded to Mike Trout and Albert Pujols would account for half the damage against him and leave him with a lackluster final stat line. Still, the 34-year-old is in the midst of a solid season, as he's sporting a 3.48 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 112:47 K:BB over 163 innings. The right-hander will draw a tough matchup for his next start, as he'll take on the Astros in a Monday road contest.