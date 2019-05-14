Fiers didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Mariners, giving up one run on two hits and three walks over five innings while striking out four.

The veteran right-hander followed up his no-hitter with another solid outing. After an awful stretch in mid-April, Fiers now has a 2.08 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB in 26 innings over his last four starts. He'll look to keep rolling Sunday in Detroit.