Fiers (6-2) earned the win Wednesday against the Rockies after allowing one run on seven hits with four strikeouts and zero walks over six innings.

The Rockies scratched across a run on three singles during the third inning, but the veteran right-hander otherwise kept them off the board. Fiers has a 4.67 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 34:15 K:BB through 54 innings and is set to face the Dodgers next week.