Fiers (hip) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Fiers hasn't even faced hitters this spring, as he initially dealt with what was described as a "minor" back issue that ultimately progressed to hip discomfort. The right-hander also experienced back tightness while playing catch a week ago, and the Athletics finally decided a move to the injured list for the normally durable Fiers was the best course of action. A.J. Puk, Daulton Jefferies and Cole Irvin are all candidates to fill Fiers' spot in the rotation to open the season, with whoever secures the job presumably set for multiple starts given that Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports the veteran will miss at least the first three regular-season series.
More News
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Throws bullpen session•
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Ready to play catch•
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Unlikely for Opening Day•
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Shut down and sent for MRI•
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Dealing with minor back issue•
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Agrees to terms with Athletics•