Fiers (11-6) got the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings against the Yankees.

Fiers worked around a bases loaded jam in the first inning without a run, and was able to keep the Yankee lineup in check for a quality start for the fourth time in six tries since being traded to Oakland. The only mark on the 33-year-old's ledger came when he came back out to start the seventh, but he allowed a two-run homer following a leadoff walk to end his night. He's now 4-0 with a 2.94 ERA as an Athletic, and he boasts a solid 3.36 ERA on the whole for the season. Next up is a road start in Baltimore on Wednesday.