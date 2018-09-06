Athletics' Mike Fiers: Picks up quality start and win
Fiers (11-6) got the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings against the Yankees.
Fiers worked around a bases loaded jam in the first inning without a run, and was able to keep the Yankee lineup in check for a quality start for the fourth time in six tries since being traded to Oakland. The only mark on the 33-year-old's ledger came when he came back out to start the seventh, but he allowed a two-run homer following a leadoff walk to end his night. He's now 4-0 with a 2.94 ERA as an Athletic, and he boasts a solid 3.36 ERA on the whole for the season. Next up is a road start in Baltimore on Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...