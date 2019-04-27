Fiers allowed two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks across seven innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Friday.

The 33-year-old was much better Friday, but he needed a late two-run homer to get off the hook because Marcus Stroman was sensational through seven innings. Fiers has experienced a very inconsistent first six weeks of the season, posting a 2-2 record and 7.03 ERA overall. He has allowed at least five runs in four of his seven starts, and then he's tossed six shutout frames twice. Fiers also owns a 1.53 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 32 innings this season. His next start will be on the road Wednesday against the Red Sox.