Fiers took a no-decision in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Astros, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings.

It was somewhat of a home run derby at Oakland Coliseum, as Fiers and opposing starter Aaron Sanchez gave up four home runs apiece. In fact, all five of Fiers' runs allowed came via long balls, starting with a two-run shot by Alex Bregman in the fourth inning. It was the most runs yielded by Fiers since April 20, when he allowed six runs in each of three consecutive starts. Otherwise, the 34-year-old has been phenomenal, piecing together one of his best campaigns to date with a 3.46 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 99:40 K:BB. He'll have his work cut out for him during a home showdown with the Yankees on Wednesday.