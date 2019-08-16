Athletics' Mike Fiers: Posts no-decision against Houston
Fiers took a no-decision in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Astros, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings.
It was somewhat of a home run derby at Oakland Coliseum, as Fiers and opposing starter Aaron Sanchez gave up four home runs apiece. In fact, all five of Fiers' runs allowed came via long balls, starting with a two-run shot by Alex Bregman in the fourth inning. It was the most runs yielded by Fiers since April 20, when he allowed six runs in each of three consecutive starts. Otherwise, the 34-year-old has been phenomenal, piecing together one of his best campaigns to date with a 3.46 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 99:40 K:BB. He'll have his work cut out for him during a home showdown with the Yankees on Wednesday.
More News
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Completes seven shutout frames•
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Collects 10th win•
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Goes six innings in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Quality start streak continues•
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Tosses 11th straight quality start•
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Earns ninth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...