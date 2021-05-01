Fiers (0-1) allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three across six innings to take the loss to the Orioles on Friday.

Fiers made his first start of the season Friday after coming off the 10-day injured list with hip inflammation. His start would've been much better if it wasn't for back-to-back home runs allowed in the third inning with two outs. The 35-year-old could end up in the bullpen soon unless Oakland runs a six-man rotation.