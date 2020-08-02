Fiers allowed two runs on four hits and one walk over six innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Saturday. He struck out three.

Fiers was outdueled by Yusei Kikuchi, but he kept his team in it and the A's ultimately rallied against the Seattle bullpen to pull back to .500 on the young season. The right-hander gave up four runs in as many innings against Anaheim in his 2020 debut last week, with zero strikeouts. His strikeout rate had already been in steady decline, but the Oakland defense vacuums up a lot of that contact; Fiers outperformed the estimators by more than a full run last season. He lines up for a home start against the Rangers next week.