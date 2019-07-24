Fiers didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Astros, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over 7.2 innings while striking out three.

The veteran right-hander remains Mr. Consistency, delivering his 12th straight quality start for the A's. He was on the hook for his first loss since May 1, however, until Matt Olson tied things up with a three-run blast in the ninth inning. Fiers will carry a 3.57 ERA and 81:37 K:BB through 128.2 innings into his next outing Sunday, at home against the Rangers.