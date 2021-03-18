Fiers (hip) will play catch Thursday, Alex Coffey of The Athletic reports.
Fiers received an injection Monday to address inflammation in his hip. He's yet to make his Cactus League debut this spring, so it looks as though he may not have time to get up to speed by Opening Day. However, assuming his recovery advances without setbacks, he may not miss too many turns in the rotation.
