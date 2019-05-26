Fiers (4-3) picked up the win Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits over six innings while striking out three in a 6-5 victory over the Mariners.

The right-hander did get tagged for two solo homers, but Fiers otherwise limited the damage en route to his fifth quality start of the season. He'll take a 5.00 ERA and 44:19 K:BB through 63 innings into his next outing Friday, at home against the Astros.