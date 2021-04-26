The Athletics reinstated Fiers (hip) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Fiers is healthy again after missing most of the first month of the season while battling hip inflammation, but the Athletics haven't been willing to clarify what his role might look like now that he's back on the active roster. Expect manager Bob Melvin to shed more light on Fiers' role when he meets with the media Monday, but considering that Sean Manaea has already been named the starter for the Athletics' series opener in Tampa Bay, it would be a surprise if Oakland activated the 35-year-old with the intention of deploying him in the rotation. While Fiers has been on the mend, Cole Irvin has performed admirably as Oakland's No. 5 starter, turning in a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB across 21 innings over four outings.