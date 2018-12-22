Fiers signed a two-year deal to return to Oakland on Saturday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The deal is worth between $14 million and $15 million. In 172 innings last season, including 53 with Oakland after a trade from Detroit, Fiers went 12-8 with a 3.56 ERA. That ERA was his lowest mark since 2014, and his supporting statistics give reason to be skeptical of a repeat. He showed good control, walking just 5.2 percent of batters, but he posted a fairly poor 19.5 percent strikeout rate and benefited from some good luck in the form of a .269 BABIP and an 84.2 percent strand rate. An ERA in the range of his 4.75 FIP would leave him with little fantasy value, though the veteran will at least have a friendly home park to keep that figure down.

