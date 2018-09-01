Athletics' Mike Fiers: Roughed up by Mariners
Fiers didn't factor into the decision against the Mariners on Friday, giving up five earned runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings, striking out two and walking none in Oakland's eventual 7-5 victory.
Fiers had been lights out in his four starts prior to this one with Oakland after getting traded from Detroit, but he got lit up by Seattle in this one, with most of the damage coming in a four-run fourth inning. He's still boasting a 3.38 ERA and a 1.18 with a solid 10-6 record through 146.2 innings, so Fiers has provided solid fantasy value on the whole this season. He'll head back to the mound against the Yankees on Wednesday.
