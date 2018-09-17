Fiers (12-7) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over four innings. He didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Fiers was tagged for two runs in the first inning and another in the fourth before exiting in a 3-0 ballgame. He tossed 45 of 80 pitches for strikes prior to being pulled. Since joining the Athletics from the Tigers on Aug. 6, Fiers has gone 5-1 with a 3.13 ERA over 43.2 frames while fanning 44. Following a short outing, he'll look to bounce back in a favorable matchup Saturday at home against Minnesota.